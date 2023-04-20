Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 8,527 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,413. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.