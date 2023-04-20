NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $124.34 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $124.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,810,042 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 890,810,042 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.17215405 USD and is down -9.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $168,346,097.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

