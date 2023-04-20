Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

