Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.60% from the company’s current price.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of ARQT opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,726.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

