Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.60% from the company’s current price.
ARQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ARQT opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
