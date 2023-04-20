Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

