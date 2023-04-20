Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.