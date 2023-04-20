NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.84 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

