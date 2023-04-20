Neo (NEO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Neo has a market capitalization of $844.83 million and approximately $84.96 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $11.98 or 0.00041472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.