Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.25

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and traded as high as $30.07. Neovasc shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 45,400 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCN shares. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neovasc
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
