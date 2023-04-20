NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.89.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

