Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84 EPS.

Netflix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $323.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.74. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.44.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $71,066,080,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

