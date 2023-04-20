New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.29.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.0134389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

