NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $371.28

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $371.28 and last traded at $370.43, with a volume of 25515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $368.35.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

