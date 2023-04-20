Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$64.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$103.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

