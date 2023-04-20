NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.01 and last traded at C$23.90. Approximately 4,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised NEXON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.41.

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

