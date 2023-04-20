NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $62.34. 177,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

