Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,687,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 16,214,656 shares.The stock last traded at $0.98 and had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $563.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

