NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 4.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 18,689,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 44,130,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.93.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
