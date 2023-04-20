Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $72,511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 243.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 936,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

