Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.84 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

