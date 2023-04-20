Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.93 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $233.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.