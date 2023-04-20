Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

