Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,141 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

