Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $42,114,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

