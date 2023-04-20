Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $25,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

MCK opened at $355.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

