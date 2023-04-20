Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.58. 268,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $365.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

