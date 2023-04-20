Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 0.05% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 3,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

