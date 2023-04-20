Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $83,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.21. 71,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

