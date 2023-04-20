Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.96. 1,346,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.