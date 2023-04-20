Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 1.71% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,572 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

JSCP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,814. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.