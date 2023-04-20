Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 220,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 493,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,288. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.