Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.28. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 10,226,466 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.