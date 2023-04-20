Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.28. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 10,226,466 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.