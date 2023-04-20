Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

