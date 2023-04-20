Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.84 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

