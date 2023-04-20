Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. 2,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

