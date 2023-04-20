Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. 2,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.36.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NIDB)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.