Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $474.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.72. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.