Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.52. Novavax shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 914,325 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $711.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

