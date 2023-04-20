NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.
NOW Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 87.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
