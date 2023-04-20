NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. NOW has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.61.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NOW will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 87.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

