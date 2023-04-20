NSUR COIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $26,153.09 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

