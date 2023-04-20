NuCypher (NU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,331.39

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $77.74 million and $1,331.39 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.