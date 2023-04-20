Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

NTR stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

