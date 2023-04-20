NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $277.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,348,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,127,063. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.35 billion, a PE ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

