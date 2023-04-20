Oasis Network Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $389.78 million and $49.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,946.00 or 0.06810181 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00065237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07017152 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $70,512,970.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

