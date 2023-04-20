ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

