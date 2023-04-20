Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.74.

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

