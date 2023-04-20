OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OCFCP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10.
About OceanFirst Financial
