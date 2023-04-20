Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 0.8%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.25). Approximately 1,033,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,435,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.26).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £578.94 million, a P/E ratio of 843.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.63.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

