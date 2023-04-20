Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 457,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,686. The company has a market capitalization of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $106,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

