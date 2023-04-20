Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $677.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.45 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

