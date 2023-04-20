Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -263.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

